'Escape Room 2' in the works with original director

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (PTI) The second installment of "Escape Room 2" is in development at Columbia Pictures.According to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Adam Robitel will return to direct the follow-up of the psychological thriller.The news comes barely a month after the film's release.Besides Robitel, screenwriter Bragi F Schut and producer Neal H Moritz."Escape Room" centres on a group of strangers who are told they are competing for a USD 10,000 prize, but have been lured into a deadly game.Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Tyler Labine, Deborah Ann Woll, Nik Dodani and Jay Ellis were part of the cast. The movie earned USD 118.6 million globally after exceeding expectations its opening weekend.Columbia has set April 17, 2020 as release date. PTI RDSRDS