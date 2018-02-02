ESCOMs in Karnataka seek power tariff increase

Bengaluru,Feb 2 (PTI) The Electricity Supply Companies of Karnataka have filed an application with the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission seeking electricity tariff increase ranging from 83 paise to more than Re 1.10 per kw of power, KERC Chairperson M K Shankarlinge Gowda said today.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company has sought an increase of 83 paise per kilowatt of power and Hubballi and Gulbarga Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) have asked for more than Rs 1.10, he told PTI.

"We will have to decide after consulting with public," Gowda said.

The public consultation regarding increasing the tariff will start from February 19 to March 2.

The KERC chairman said in Bengaluru, consultations with the public will start from February 19 while similar hearing will be conducted in all the ESCOM headquarters like Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi and Kalaburagi.PTI GMS BN