Escorts Q3 net profit up 52% at Rs 140.11 crore

(Eds: Recasting Monday's story, correcting CMD's name in para 8) New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts on Monday reported a 52.34 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 140.11 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 91.97 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Its total income rose to Rs 1,679.47 crore, up 38.42 per cent, during the third quarter as against Rs 1,213.23 crore in the year-ago period. Tractor sales rose 36 per cent to 25,743 units during the third quarter of the current fiscal. "Sales of construction equipment went up by 30 per cent at 1,413 units in quarter ended December 2018 as against 1,087 units in the corresponding quarter," it added. Escorts revenue from the railway products division rose 34.1 per cent to Rs 96.6 crore as against Rs 72.0 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal. Its total expenses stood at Rs 1,480.37 crore as against Rs 1,083.87 crore, up 36.58 per cent. Commenting on the outlook, Escorts Chairman and Managing Director Nikhil Nanda (rpt) Nikhil Nanda said: "With recent technology collaborations and strategic JVs with global leaders like Kubota, Tadano and others, we aim to manufacture innovative products for emerging economies and offer unique solutions for domestic mechanized farming, smart construction and safe modern railways." Stock of the company Monday settled 4.02 per cent down at Rs 674.15 apiece on the BSE. PTI KRH SHW MKJ ANSANS