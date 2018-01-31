Escorts Q3 net surges over 4-fold to Rs 92 cr

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts today reported over four-fold increase in net profit at Rs 92 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 22.7 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 1,213.23 crore as compared to Rs 1,100.79 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Escorts said in a statement.

"Positive macroeconomic indicators and governments focus on agriculture and infrastructure are driving a stronger market demand," Escorts Chairman Rajan Nanda said.

Hopefully, the upcoming union budget will further support the respective sectors and create more segment opportunities, he added.

"We will continue to invest in technology, channel and product mix for enhanced business productivity," Nanda said.

The companys tractor sales were up 11.6 per cent at 18,930 units during the third quarter as against 16,963 units in the year-ago period.

Besides, sale of construction equipment rose 33.4 per cent to 1,087 units as against 815 units in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

"We are investing extensively in R&D and creating a road map of strategic partnerships to bring in the best in class and globally benchmarked technology solutions to tap the emerging opportunities across agriculture, infrastructure and railway segments, both for domestic and global demand," Escorts Managing Director Nikhil Nanda said.

