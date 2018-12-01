Escorts reports 56.4% increase in tractor sales at 8,005 units in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Farm equipment maker Escorts Saturday reported 56.4 per cent increase in tractor sales at 8,005 units in November. The company had sold 5,119 units in the same month last year, Escorts said in a regulatory filing. Domestic tractor sales were at 7,641 units last month as against 4,941 units in November 2017, an increase of 54.6 per cent, it added. Exports during the month increased by over two-fold to 364 units from 178 units in November last year, the company said. PTI KRH ANS