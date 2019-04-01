Escorts tractor sales up 1 pc in March at 11,905 units

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Farm equipment major Escorts Ltd Monday reported 1 per cent increase in its tractor sales at 11,905 units in March. The company had sold 11,790 units in the same month last year, Escorts Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Domestic sales last month were down by 1.1 per cent at 11,431 units as against 11,557 units in the year-ago period, it said. Exports in March stood at 474 units as compared to 233 units in the same month last year, it added. For the fiscal ended March 31, Escorts Ltd said its total sales grew by 19.9 per cent to 96,412 units as compared to 80,417 units in the previous year. Domestic sales in FY19, stood at 93,323 units as against 78,446 units in FY18, a growth of 19 per cent, the company said. Exports during the fiscal year ended March 31, jumped 56.7 per cent to 3,089 units as compared to 1,971 units in the previous year, it added. PTI RKL DRR