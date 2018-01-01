Escorts tractor sales up 13.1% at 3,606 units in December

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery today reported 13.1 per cent increase in tractor sales at 3,606 units in December.

The company had sold 3,187 units in December 2016.

Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 3,476 units as against 3,043 units in December 2016, up 14.2 per cent, Escorts said in a BSE filing.

Exports last month declined 9.7 per cent to 130 units compared to 144 units in December 2016. PTI RKL ANU