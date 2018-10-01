scorecardresearch
Escorts tractor sales up 2.5% in September

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Monday reported a 2.5 per cent rise in tractor sales to 10,617 units in September.It had sold 10,353 units in August 2017, the company said in a BSE filing.Domestic tractor sales were at 10,396 units in September as compared to 10,144 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 2.5 per cent, it added.Exports during the month stood at 221 units as against 209 units in the corresponding month last year, a growth of 5.7 per cent, it said. PTI RKL RKL SHW BALBAL

