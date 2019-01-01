Escorts tractor sales up 27.5% to 4,598 units

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM) Tuesday said it sold 4,598 tractors in December, up 27.5 per cent from 3,606 units in December 2017. Domestic sales stood at 4,212 units last month, up 21.2 per cent from 3,476 units in December 2017, Escorts said in a regulatory filing. Exports rose to 386 units last month, compared with 130 units in December 2017. PTI MSS HRS