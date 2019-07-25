ESET extends strategic partnership in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GUJARAT, India, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, announced today a new distribution agreement with Amity Infosoft, one of India's leading solutions providers for Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure, Security Products and Services. The partnership will help extend the reach of ESET's industry-leading consumer security products in PAN India. "As India works towards becoming a digital economy, the need for cybersecurity solutions will continue to rise. With their experience in retail distribution, and established channel partner network, Amity Infosoft will help bolster ESET's market presence in India," said Ms Pamela Ong, Sales Manager at ESET Asia Pacific. Amity Infosoft will be offering ESET's retail/box products, including the award-winning ESET NOD32 Antivirus, Internet Security, Smart Security and Smart Security Premium solutions, as well as the ESET Small Business Security Pack. "We are thrilled to partner with ESET and offer their award-winning security solutions as part of our portfolio," said Mr Manoj Patel, CEO & Director at Amity Infosoft. "The association will not only bear fruit for both our companies but also enhance the level of threat protection among individuals and home/small offices in India." Amity Infosoft also provides Gateway Level Security Solutions (UTM), Mail Management Solutions, Data Backup Solutions, Manageable Network Devices, and more, to its customers. About ESET For 30 years, ESET has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services for businesses and consumers worldwide. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security, to encryption and two-factor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use products give consumers and businesses the peace of mind to enjoy the full potential of their technology. ESET unobtrusively protects and monitors 24/7, updating defenses in real-time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company. Backed by R&D centers worldwide, ESET becomes the first IT security company to earn 100 Virus Bulletin VB100 awards, identifying every single "in-the-wild" malware without interruption since 2003. For more information visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. PWRPWR