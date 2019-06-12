ESET strengthens enterprise business in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, India, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, announced recently a new distribution agreement with TechnoBind, India's first specialist distributor for data and associated domains. As part of the strategic agreement, TechnoBind will distribute ESET's award winning enterprise security solutions in 6 cities across India including Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkatta, Mumbai and New Delhi. Parvinder Walia, Sales and Marketing Director for ESET, Asia Pacific & Japan, said, "We are delighted to partner with TechnoBind, India's fastest growing specialist partner in IT. India is a critical market for ESET, with a massive potential for cybersecurity solutions. TechnoBind's hybrid distribution model will help us strengthen ESET's go-to-market strategy in India, as well as reinforce our position as a leading enterprise security solutions provider." Talking about the partnership, Mr. Prashanth G J, CEO at TechnoBind said, "ESET has been a leader in offering endpoint security solutions for the SMBs and individuals. We are excited to announce the partnership with ESET and strive to maximize ESET's Endpoint security portfolio presence across various verticals. We strongly believe this association will yield us good results this FY." In addition to offering ESET Endpoint Security portfolio and Technology Alliances products, TechnoBind offers a diversity of other cybersecurity products. This partnership will give organisations as well as individuals access to complete endpoint security solutions, among a myriad of other solutions, to secure critical data. ESET's Endpoint Security was recently given a glowing review in AV-Comparative's independent testing report. Scoring a protection rate of 97.8% and 99.4% in the Malware Protection test and the Real-World Protection Test respectively, as well as having zero false alarms, ESET's products were found to exceed all requirements in the test. About ESET For 30 years, ESET has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services for businesses and consumers worldwide. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security, to encryption and two-factor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use products give consumers and businesses the peace of mind to enjoy the full potential of their technology. ESET unobtrusively protects and monitors 24/7, updating defenses in real-time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company. Backed by R&D centers worldwide, ESET becomes the first IT security company to earn 100 Virus Bulletin VB100 awards, identifying every single "in-the-wild" malware without interruption since 2003. For more information visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. PWRPWR