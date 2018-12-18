ESIC hospital fire: Gangwar announces compensation for victims

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar Monday announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation for the next of the kin of those who died in the massive fire at ESIC Hospital, Mumbai, a statement said. "Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour & Employment, Santosh Kumar Gangwar announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, Rs 2 lakh each for those who have serious injuries and Rs 1 lakh each for those with minor injuries," a labour ministry statement said. At least six people died and 141 were injured as a massive fire swept through the state government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital at Andheri East here. A total of 147 people, including patients and visitors, were rescued after the fire broke out at the ESIC Kamgar Hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri, said an official of the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While the exact cause of the blaze was being ascertained, the preliminary report said that building material, kept at the ground floor of the hospital for renovation work caught fire, the ministry said in the statement. It further said that five persons were reported to have died due to suffocation in the accident while several admitted patients and their attendants were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals with the help of firefighters, doctors and staff of the hospital. Deputy Medical Superintendent, Reshma Verma was also taken to a nearby hospital as she fainted due to suffocation while rescuing the admitted patients, the statement said, adding that a detailed report was awaited. The labour minister held a meeting with officials of his ministry and ESIC here and directed them to extend all the possible help to the kin of the victims. A team of doctors from ESIC, Delhi was rushed to Mumbai for this purpose, the statement said.Gangwar along with Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment and Director General, ESIC would be visiting the hospital on Tuesday to oversee relief work and meet the victims and their families. PTI KKS RHL