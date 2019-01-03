scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Essar Steel insolvency case: NCLAT asks NCLT Ahmedabad bench to expedite decision

New Delhi, Jan 3 ( PTI) The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Thursday asked the Ahmedabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to expeditiously take a final decision in the Essar Steel insolvency case, where ArcelorMittal emerged as the highest bidder. A two-member bench, headed by NCLAT Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, asked the NCLT bench to take an early decision in the matter as per the order passed by the Supreme Court in this regard. The appellate tribunal was hearing an application filed by the committee of creditors (CoC) seeking an early decision. Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium appearing for the CoC said that NCLT was adjourning the matter without giving any reason twice. The matter is listed at NCLT Ahmedabad on January 7 for next hearing. PTI KRH SVKANS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos