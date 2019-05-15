Essel Group shares fall; Zee Media tumbles 11.5%

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Shares of Essel Group came under selling pressure on Wednesday, tumbling up to 11.5 per cent. The scrip of Zee Media Corporation tanked 11.49 per cent to close at Rs 12.87, while Dish TV India Ltd fell 9.56 per cent to Rs 27.90 on the BSE. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd also plunged 6.61 per cent to Rs 323.10, while Zee Learn Ltd fell 3.27 per cent to Rs 23.70 on the BSE. Meanwhile, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, in a clarification to BSE on Wednesday, said the rumours pertaining to the resignation of one of its board of directors are completely baseless and not true. "The company once again wishes to urge the media and investor fraternity, not to believe in any market speculations or rumours," the filing added. Zee Media Corporation Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 86.66 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. There were rumours in the market that Kotak MF is selling shares of certain Essel Group firms. PTI SUM RVKRVK