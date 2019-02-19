Essilor India Unveils Crizal Sapphire 360� UV Lenses for Millennial

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, February 19, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Invisible is the new visibleEssilor, who was ranked for the 7th consecutive year by Forbes among the 100 most innovative companies of the world, launched a new lens of Crizal named Crizal Sapphire 360UV with the thought of, 'Making the invisible, a new visible', targeted towards the millennial.The millennial are not an easy demography to crack, but marketers are tapping their love for technology, innovation, minimalistic lifestyle to grab their attention, and this time Crizal in an effort to market the millennial and their individualism, launched Crizal Sapphire 360 UV, a nearly invisible anti - reflective lenses with the notion of making the invisible a new visible.Crizal Sapphire 360UV coating is the latest innovation in the 25 years history of one of the Group's flagship brands - Crizal, first launched in 1992 to improve visual comfort by reducing glare and enhancing the transparency and durability of lenses.The world is changing and so is Essilor. Maarten Geraets, CEO, Greater India said, "Our business serves an essential purpose of improving lives by improving sight and at Essilor we constantly strive to be relevant with changing times. Keeping in mind the minimalistic design preference of the millennials, the nearly invisible Crizal Sapphire 360 UV helps them enjoy uninterrupted and more vivid vision." He further added, "Through an in-depth study of the changes in our daily light environment as well as consumer expectations, Essilor R&D teams set out to improve visual comfort through better anti-reflective performance and lens transparency with another level of innovation. Crizal Sapphire 360 UV is a revolutionary vision solution targeted towards the millennial, who are the game changers in today's dynamic market."Crizal Sapphire 360 UVToday, we are increasingly exposed to multiple light sources at all angles, which causes discomfort. In fact, 80 percent of wearers try to combat reflections by moving their head, changing posture, or taking off their glasses. The nearly invisible, Crizal Sapphire 360 UV No-Glare Lenses feature the new Multi-Angular Technology to reduce reflections from any angle of light for less distracting glare, better aesthetics and safer night-time driving. It offers best-in-class transparency and clarity, as well as superior durability and clean ability. It enhances the UV protection in a clear lens.Better clarity of vision: Vision is virtually cleared from disturbing reflections, light sheen, ghost images and backside reflections.Superior Aesthetics: Offers the best-in-class transparency that helps to see better, look better, and feel better.Vision becomes uninterrupted & images are more vivid.Provides complete protection from reflection, scratches, smudges, dust and water.Provides optimum protection against harmful UV rays from front and back surface. Crizal Sapphire reflects the youthful persona and is clearly the best for the young Indians.Ramachandran P, COO, Essilor India said, "When it comes to innovation, Essilor is the leader in the ophthalmic lens category and with the launch of Crizal Sapphire 360 UV we are taking another step forward. Through a new consumer-focused approach, we are offering nearly invisible anti-reflective lenses with the best in class transparency."Indicative Price:*Rs 3,820 onwards (For single vision lenses)Available: All leading optical stores About Essilor Essilor India is a 100% subsidiary of Essilor International and this year marks its 20th year since its advent in India. The Company through its excellent services, quality products and a wide network of distributors and franchise labs has been able to revolutionize the Indian ophthalmic lens market and cause a shift from the predominant glass lenses to the safer and more superior plastic lenses.Essilor offers a wide range of the world's best lenses - "Varilux" range of Progressive Lenses, "Crizal" Hard Multicoated Lenses , "Optifog" anti-fog technology ,"Airwear" polycarbonate lenses to suit all lifestyles and "Titus" Hard Coated Lenses - which have set benchmarks for quality and performance. Besides these products, Essilor has an impressive array of photo chromic, tinted and high index lenses as well as lenses for special applications. Essilor also has brought international best practices into India in the areas of training and promotional activities.The company, which distributes products in more than 100 countries, has 28 production plants, more than 450 prescription laboratories and cutting and mounting centres as well as several research and development centers worldwide.For more information, please visit http://www.essilorindia.comSource: Essilor PWRPWR