Essilor Vision Foundation Collaborates With Government of Maharashtra to Support a Free Vision Care Program for 2.5 Million Children in Need

MUMBAI, February 19, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Essilor Vision Foundation is delighted to announce the support of the program 'Blindness Free Maharashtra' launched by the Government of Maharashtra in collaboration with the not-for-profit organization Ratna Nidhi Trust. Through this initiative, approximately 2.5 million children from underserved communities will be provided with free eye care and spectacles if needed.Over a period of three years, from 01 April 2019 to 31 March 2022, the Government of Maharashtra and Ratna Nidhi will organize several screening events for children in need. In line with its mission to eliminate poor vision and its lifelong consequence, Essilor Vision Foundation will support these initiatives by donating 150,000 pairs of spectacles to children who can't see clearly.The launch of the program is expected to be presided over by the Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, IAS, Secretary, Medical Education and Drug Department (MEDD) Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, along with Senior Director - Group Mission, Mr. Milind Jadhav of Essilor International, and other senior representatives of the company.Mr Milind Jadhav commented: "Uncorrected poor vision is the largest unaddressed disability in the world. A simple pair of glasses has the power to change people's lives and create a positive social and economic impact. We hope through our support of the Government of Maharashtra to bring eye care to local children, we will contribute to create a healthier, more productive and a prosperous society."