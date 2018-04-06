Estonias e-residency program getting good response: Official

Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) Estonia today said its e-residency program, through which any entrepreneur can manage a company registered in that country online, has attracted good response from abroad, including India.

Ambassador of Estonia in India Riho Kruuv said the program has met with success and already received about 30,000 registrations.

In India, close to 1,200 registration had taken place, Kruuv said at an interactive session on Doing Business with Estonia organised by the Merchants Chamber of Commerce here.

An Estonian official said profits are tax-free until it gets expatriated as dividends, and that is one of the major attractions for businesses to get registered under the program.

Bilateral trade between India and Estonia stood at USD 199.96 million in 2016-17. PTI BSM RBT