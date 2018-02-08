Etihad Group to support AP in aviation infrastructure

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Gulf-based Etihad group today said it has along with its affiliate entities has signed an initial pact with the Andhra Pradesh government to support the development of aviation infrastructure in the state.

It will share industry expertise and identify development and investment opportunities, the company statement said here.

Under the memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) and Emirates Group, the two partners will establish a framework for collaboration in various aviation areas to support and invest in the development of the states aviation sector, the release said.

Besides, the two parties will look to collaborate in areas such as the potential development of aviation facilities and skills development projects in the state.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive Emirates Airline and Group, and APEDB chief executive officer Krishna Kishore in the presence of representatives from both parties, it said.

"The Emirates Group is committed to future investment and expansion in support of Indias 2020 goal to be the world?s third largest aviation market. We recognise that airlines have a major role to play as facilitators of economic and industrial growth, and strategic partnerships such as this are very important to achieve that," Al Maktoum S said.

"Through this agreement, Emirates and flydubai (the budget arm) will work closely with APEDB to share expertise, discuss opportunities, enhance and support the growth of the aviation sector in Andhra Pradesh," he added.

Commenting on the tie-up, Kishore said that he is confident that this partnership will be a major boost to APEDB?s strategic efforts to elevate, enhance and develop the aviation industry in Andhra Pradesh.

"It will contribute positively to AP?s economic growth as well as help build a stronger framework for industrial and infrastructural development," he added. PTI IAS DSK DSK