ETV Network Adopts LiveU Technology to Empower ETV Bharat, its National Digital News Platform

One of India's leading broadcasters, ETV Network, has turned to LiveU technology for their national digital media new platform ETV Bharat. The LU-Smart mobile app was chosen to maximize their content gathering potential as part of LiveU's Go-Plan, providing LiveU software access to unlimited users on their smartphones. LU-Smart enables anyone in the organization to go live with broadcast-quality video transmission, not just the camera crews. "With the race to break news first, we need to be everywhere. To make sure that we do not miss out on any action even to a micro level, we chose the LiveU Go-Plan which allows us to go live literally from anywhere. And the kind of resiliency that LiveU has been providing for years is exactly what we needed in these crucial times. One of the reasons it was an easy choice for us is the 24/7 unfaltering support we have been getting from LiveU," said Mr. P.R.K. Raju, Assistant Chief Engineer of ETV "LiveU is delighted to be the trusted technology for ETV Bharat. It was extremely important for us to be able to meet all their specific and challenging product requirements, enabling them to broaden their newsgathering capabilities. We are committed to continue providing innovative products and close support to our customers in India," said Mr. Ranjit Bhatti, Director South Asia LiveU Ltd. With LU-Smart part of LiveU's Go-Plan, broadcasters can purchase a pool of data every month for use among as many LU-Smart devices as they need. Now everyone, from production assistant to journalist to camera person can go live at anytime from anywhere in the world. The LU-Smart bonds internal Wi-Fi and cellular connections to reach optimal video quality and resiliency. LU-Smart supports the most popular iPhone and Android phones and is monitored and managed by LiveU Central as any other field unit. LiveU provides round-the-clock support through their Indian partner Lamhas Satellite Services Ltd. and their dedicated team which is spread over several regional offices across the country. About ETV Bharat ETV Bharat is a comprehensive digital national news platform conceived to deliver seamless news and information services, using video-centric Mobile App and Web Portals. It is a first-of-its kind offering in India in terms of diversity and depth, dedicated journalists' network, reach of 23 states with services in 13 languages i.e.Hindi, Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Assamese, Odia and English. About LiveU LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media.