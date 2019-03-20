EU fines Google 1.49 bn euros for anti-trust breach

Brussels, Mar 20 (AFP) The EU's powerful anti-trust regulator has slapped tech giant Google with a new fine over unfair competition, in Europe's latest salvo against Silicon Valley."Today the commission has fined Google 1.49 billion euros (USD 1.69 billion) for illegal misuse of its dominant position in the market for the brokering of online search adverts," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said. (AFP) MRJMRJMRJ