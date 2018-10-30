EU launches in-depth probe into Tata-ThyssenKrupp steel merger

Brussels, Oct 30 (AFP) The European Union on Tuesday launched an in-depth probe into the proposed creation of a joint venture between Tata Steel of India and Germany's ThyssenKrupp, saying it could reduce competition."At this stage, the commission is concerned that, following the transaction, customers would face a reduced choice in suppliers, as well as higher prices," the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, said in a statement. (AFP) PMSPMS