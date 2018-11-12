EU ministers told no Brexit deal yet: official

Brussels, Nov 12 (AFP) The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator warned ministers from the other 27 member states on Monday that no deal has been sealed on Britain's departure from the bloc."Michel Barnier explained that intense negotiating efforts continue, but an agreement has not been reached yet," the European Council, which represents the member states, said in a statement."Some key issues remain under discussion, in particular a solution to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland." (AFP) MRJMRJ