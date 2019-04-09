EU needs to stop taking advantage of the US: Trump

Washington, Apr 9 (AFP) President Donald Trump said Tuesday the European Union has been taking advantage of the US for years, vowing to impose tariffs on USD 11 billion of products from the 28-nation bloc. "The World Trade Organization finds that the European Union subsidies to Airbus has adversely impacted the United States, which will now put Tariffs on USD 11 Billion of EU products!" Trump tweeted. "The EU has taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for many years. It will soon stop!" (AFP) SMJSMJ