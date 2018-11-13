scorecardresearch
EU publishes contingency plan for 'no-deal' Brexit

Strasbourg, Nov 13 (AFP) The European Union on Tuesday published contingency plans for a "no-deal" Brexit, piling pressure on London as Prime Minister Theresa May scrambles to unite her government behind an agreement.In one measure, Brussels said it will offer visa-free travel within the bloc to Britons, but warned this was "entirely conditional on the UK also granting reciprocal and non-discriminatory visa-free travel to EU citizens travelling to the UK". AFP NSANSA

