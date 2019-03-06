EU says 'no solution' for now to break Brexit deadlock

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Brussels, Mar 6 (AFP) EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said Wednesday "no solution" has been found so far to break the deadlock over Brexit, a spokesman reported after the latest negotiations in Brussels.Barnier informed commissioners with the EU's executive arm that "no solution has been identified at this point that is consistent with the withdrawal agreement," spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a press conference. AFP NSA
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today