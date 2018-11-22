EU, UK agree draft on 'ambitious' post-Brexit ties

Brussels, Nov 22 (AFP) The EU and Britain agreed Thursday a draft declaration on their post-Brexit relations that sets out an "ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership," officials said.European Council President Donald Tusk said the EU executive informed him it has agreed the political declaration on the future relationship with Britain."The declaration establishes the parameters of an ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership across trade and economic cooperation" and other areas, according to a copy of the document seen by AFP. (AFP) CPS