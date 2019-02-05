EuroKids a Top 100 Franchise in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, February 5, 2019/PRNewswire/ --EuroKids International, one of India's leading early childhood education company, has received the distinguished honour of being listed among the 'Top 100 franchises' in India by Franchise India, the most comprehensive and widely referenced guide for all franchises in the country. EuroKids International was handpicked in 'Established category' based on several key factors including growth, innovation as well as financial strength and stability. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459122/PRNE_EuroKids_Logo.jpg )EuroKids has always adopted innovative and contemporary learning practices to stay ahead of its peers. The preschool franchise offers over 17 years of expertise in childhood education and practical application that has enabled them to create the most nurturing preschool environment for every child.Mr. Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder and Group CEO, EuroKids International said: "We are delighted and feel honoured to be listed among the top franchises in India. This award is a reflection of the hard work that goes into maintaining the highest standards of quality education provided at EuroKids preschools across India. We are happy to receive the appreciation for our sustained efforts in offering an enriching, innovative and interactive learning process. EuroKids has been perpetually successful in growing its franchise model, due to its commitment in imparting quality education, and also because of the outstanding support and training given to franchise owners which helps them to grow a successful business."The accolade is another addition to the recognition that EuroKids has received from the industry, a testament to the years of expertise put in by its team towards shaping young children for the journey ahead.With over 1000 pre-schools and presence in 350 cities, EuroKids is synonymous with quality early childhood education in the country. Over three lakh students have been nurtured by EuroKids network in the past 17 years.About EuroKids Pre-School: Started with an aim to build a trusted Indian pre-school brand that recognises the care and warmth needed to nurture young minds, EuroKids Pre-Schools 'Child First' ideology ensures that growth and engagement needs of a child are met in a home-like environment. Child safety focus and ensuring active engagement with parents during these crucial developmental years of the child is what makes EuroKids, a child's Second Home. Using franchising as a preferred medium of distribution for Pre-Schools segment, EuroKids has ensured its presence in over 350 cities with 1000+ pre-schools.To know more: http://www.eurokidsindia.comSource: EuroKids International Pvt Ltd PWRPWR