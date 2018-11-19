EuroKids Celebrates the Spirit of Giving

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 19, 2018/PRNewswire/ --EuroKids believes in teaching the child the importance of caring and sharing. To inculcate this very spirit of care towards the society in the young minds, EuroKids Pre-Schools across the country celebrated the joy of giving with Daan Utsav, a 'festival of philanthropy' held at a big scale, with infectious enthusiasm. Over 36,000 children from 550 EuroKids Pre-School centres participated in the festival of giving. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459122/PRNE_EuroKids_Logo.jpg )EuroKids believes that a strong sense of community develops sound character and civic responsibility. Community consciousness creates concern for others and equal rights and also hones personal responsibility. To bring that alive and to keep the consciousness throbbing, EuroKids engages in several community initiatives. EuroKids reached out to 301 NGOs during the Daan Utsav (2nd to 8th Oct) and gave away goods worth a whopping Rs. 53 Lakhs. The festival accepts contributions of all kinds - be it time, money, goods or skills - to someone less privileged. The donation from EuroKids included essentials such as clothes and blankets and food items which were distributed by the children of EuroKids Pre-Schools who in turn have learnt the virtue of giving at an early age. The children also distributed 25,500 sandwiches, and 11,000 thank you cards as a heart-warming gesture to the community helpers, the backbone of the Swachh Bharat Abhyaan, who help keep the world around a clean and better place. The donations to the needy also included stationery and stationery-related items.The value of sharing is best sown at a young age - for it continues to reward the giver for a lifetime. An opportunity like Daan Utsav proved to be ideal to teach the future citizens the significance of sharing and goodness of giving. The Daan Utsav was a welcome initiative, and EuroKids looks forward to participating in more meaningful social activities going forward.About EuroKids EuroKids is one of the leading networks of Pre-K education in the country which specializes in early childhood education. It has been Reinventing Education in this sphere with its unique Child First ideology. Launched in 2001, EuroKids has raised the bar for Pre-School education in the country with its innovative approach of offering an integrated curriculum that initiates the holistic development of a child from an early age. EuroKids has a child-centric approach towards ensuring that development, safety and engagement needs of a child are met in a home like environment, which helps the child to Play, Learn, Grow and imbibe essential life skills. The emphasis on the child's well-being and development in close coordination with parents makes EuroKids the Child's Second Home.EuroKids has 1000+ Pre-Schools in over 350+ cities and towns in India. The EuroKids franchise model has won over 23 awards, which are testimony to the unique training methodology coupled with NextGen advantages and the Edge360 degree support in building the franchise business. EuroKids has created more than 1000 entrepreneurs, with 80 per cent of the franchise partners being women.To find more, click http://www.eurokidsindia.com . Source: EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR