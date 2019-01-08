EuroKids Launches Mindful Curriculum EUNOIA for Pre-schoolers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --EuroKids International, India's leading early childhood education company, has launched its new curriculum 'EUNOIA'. The new EuroKids curriculum is designed to help children exercise mindful practices. Adapting to these Mindful practices - like Attention, Resilience, and Kindness will form the basis of learning in the early years helping build a strong foundation to imbibe 21st-century skills. This unique curriculum is a novel concept in the pre-school segment and incorporates innovative learning practices as envisioned and encapsulated by leading industry experts. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459122/PRNE_EuroKids_Logo.jpg )EuroKids has always adopted innovative and contemporary learning practices to stay ahead of its peers. Integration of Yoga, Music and Fitness programs alongside Phonics, Maths and Science will offer the child a superlative learning experience coupled with a nurturing and safe pre-school environment. These programs focus on enhancing the MIND, BODY and SOUL of a child thereby transforming them into evolved and balanced human beings.Mr. Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder and Group CEO, EuroKids International, said, "EuroKids' new curriculum 'EUNOIA' is derived from their 'Child First' ideology, where the young and impressionable mind of a child is at the centre of everything we do. Each of their activities and initiatives is crafted to nurture the young mind of a pre-schooler, keeping it healthy and well-balanced. EUNOIA is a structured program where children learn through experiencing, embodying and embedding principals of Mindfulness into their everyday learning environment. Through our constant innovation and years of experience, we are also shaking up the role of educators, creating a shift in approaches to teaching, and remodelling the classroom for young learners. We ensure the right balance of stimulation and age-appropriate learning in every child. The dynamic world of learning today needs a balance of exposure to technology, values, and the launch of our new curriculum EUNOIA is a step in this direction."The 3 Pillars of EUNOIA A three-pronged approach has been developed which form the three Pillars of EUNOIAAwareness that is displayed through Mindful learning - Mindfulness or being in the moment contributes directly to cognitive, social, emotional developmental and performance-based skills in children.Retention that is displayed through Spaced Learning - A method, which states that learning content should be repeated three times with two ten minute breaks. This enables long-term retention as the information is distributed or spaced over time.Action that is displayed through Blended Learning - It's a child-centred approach to create a learning experience where the child has multiple interactions with other children and the teacher for application of acquired knowledge.EuroKids team of experts have dedicated years towards understanding the needs of young children and refined the delivery of curriculum at their pre-schools, making it contemporary and engaging. In a digital age, the new curriculum strikes the appropriate balance between digital learnings and conventional pre-schooling learning mediums. With the launch of the new curriculum EUNOIA, EuroKids is setting new benchmarks by reinventing education in the country.About EuroKids Pre-School: Started with an aim to build a trusted Indian pre-school brand that recognizes the care and warmth needed to nurture young minds, EuroKids Pre-Schools 'Child First' ideology ensures that growth and engagement needs of a child are met in a home-like environment. Child safety focus and ensuring active engagement with parents during these crucial developmental years of the child is what makes EuroKids, a child's Second Home. Using franchising as a preferred medium of distribution for Pre-Schools segment, EuroKids has ensured its presence in over 350 cities with 1000+ pre-schools and has secured over 25 awards on its journey to making learning fun. To know more: http://www.eurokidsindia.comSource: EuroKids International Pvt Ltd PWRPWR