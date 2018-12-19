European Commission okays Mylan, Biocon's biosimilar of cancer drug

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Biotechnology major Biocon Wednesday said the European Commission has approved and granted marketing authorisation to its biosimilar Ogivri, jointly-developed with Mylan, for the treatment of certain breast and stomach cancers. "Ogivri, a biosimilar Trastuzumab jointly developed by Biocon and Mylan, has been approved in the EU. The European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Ogivri to our partner Mylan," Biocon said in a regulatory filing. Biocon said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had previously issued a positive opinion recommending approval of Ogivri as a biosimilar to Roche's Herceptin (Trastuzumab) on October 18, 2018. Ogivri is indicated for the treatment of patients with HER2 positive early breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer. Shares of Biocon were trading 0.41 per cent higher at Rs 643.25 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANS