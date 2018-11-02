EuroSchool Airoli Amongst Top Schools in Navi Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 2, 2018/PRNewswire/ --EuroSchool Airoli has added one more feather to its cap by being recognised among the Top School of Navi Mumbai in 'The Top School Survey 2017-18' conducted by Hindustan Times. EuroSchool Airoli has been ranked as one of the best schools in Navi Mumbai. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459122/PRNE_EuroKids_Logo.jpg )EuroSchool Airoli Director Principal Ms. Sudeshna Chatterjee said, "We are honoured to be entrusted as one of the top schools in Hindustan Times' Top School Survey 2017-18. This award is a reflection of the hard work that goes into maintaining the highest standards of quality education provided at our school. We have a proven track record of adopting best practices in the industry and also innovating school education to offer holistic education through experiential learning. We are happy that our sustained efforts in providing an enriching, innovative and interactive learning environment has been recognized and appreciated."EuroSchool Airoli has received the highest ratings for academic rigour, teachers, infrastructure, facilities and selection process. Apart from bringing out brilliant ICSE results year after year, students of EuroSchool Airoli have also won accolades in new age sporting activities such as Taekwondo, Gymnastics and Skating.EuroSchool nurtures its students in this journey of 'Self Discovery' by providing an equal exposure to both academic and co-curricular development. At EuroSchool balanced schooling is ensured through best in class infrastructure and technological facilities. The schools are equipped with specialised laboratories, well-stocked libraries, digital classrooms, dedicated activity rooms, sports coaching facilities and a structure that focuses on creating a safe and secured learning environment for the students.Parents give a lot of thought and time in selecting a school for their children. Curriculum, teaching standards, school infrastructure, fees, location, and safety are all crucial while making that choice. Keeping that in mind, Hindustan Times uses a methodology to select the city's top schools which involves a formula that has proved its efficacy.About EuroSchool EuroSchool is a venture of EuroKids International and has 11 K-12 schools spanning across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat.EuroSchool sets itself apart with its unique philosophy of Discover Yourself, which highlights the concept of Balanced Schooling that provides a blend of academics and co-curricular development to enable children to explore and identify their interests and strengths. EuroSchool is the 1st network of schools in India to be honoured with the 'Safe School Certification' by Bureau Veritas, a global leader in conformity assessment and certification services.EuroSchool curriculums at all schools are in accordance with the CBSE and ICSE Boards. Also, select schools also offer the CAIE, Cambridge Assessment International Education (IGCSE). For more information, please visit the website http://www.euroschoolindia.comSource: EuroKids International Pvt Ltd PWRPWR