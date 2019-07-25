EuroSchool Airoli Announces Admissions for its 1st Batch of ISC for Grade XI

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroSchool, India's leading network of K-12 schools has its presence across six cities in India, with 11 schools to their merit. EuroSchool strongly believes in going that extra mile in providing a holistic and balanced learning environment to the new age learners. With this endeavour in mind, EuroSchool Airoli has entered the space of ISC (Indian School Certificate) education to enable quality learning that goes beyond grade 10. It is the first ever batch of ISC for the school and has commenced its operations in June 2019. The programmes offered by the school are Science, Commerce and Humanities with an optimal combination of subject choices. The ISC program at EuroSchool Airoli offers a strong teaching pedagogy that comprises expert educators for each specified subject matter. Students have full access to a robust infrastructure of state-of-the-art labs and well-stocked libraries, with focused coaching for all the competitive examinations. EuroSchool Airoli has received the highest ratings for academic rigour, teachers, infrastructure, facilities and selection process and was recognised as a Top 10 School in Navi Mumbai in 2018. Apart from bringing out brilliant ICSE results year after year, students of EuroSchool Airoli have also won accolades in new age sporting activities such as Taekwondo, Gymnastics and Skating. EuroSchool's unique engagement programmes focus on building lateral and critical thinking, creativity, logical reasoning and essential life skills that help in holistic development and building 21st-century citizens. EuroSchool has its eye on the future, and it has set-forth to equip students with the right skills for new-age careers. It empowers them to be future ready, and that is how EuroSchool imagines the schools of tomorrow. Ms Sudeshna Chatterjee, Director Principal, EuroSchool Airoli, said, "We are delighted to announce the admissions for the 1st batch of ISC Grade XI. Our sustained efforts in providing an enriching, innovative and interactive learning environment have been recognised and appreciated, and this has further fuelled us to deliver the best learning experience to our students." About EuroSchool: In 2009, the Company ventured into K-12 education with EuroSchool, a network of 11 K-12 institutions today. The philosophy of 'Discover Yourself' further strengthens the belief that encouraging children to discover their true potential and skills is critical to thriving in the 21st-century. The school blends its 'Balanced Schooling' pedagogy with the Learn - Reinforce - Practice - Apply methodology. This paves the way for students to excel in academics, while co-curricular activities shape their creative, sporting and musical aspirations. EuroSchool operates on a DIRECT Academic Delivery Model with schools in urban locations across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad & Surat. For more information, please visit the website www.euroschoolindia.com. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798038/EuroSchool_Logo.jpg PWRPWR