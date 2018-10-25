EuroSchool Airoli Hosts 1st CISCE National Speed Roller Skating Meet

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 25, 2018/PRNewswire/ --EuroSchool Airoli, a venture of EuroKids International, took pride in hosting the 1st CISCE National Speed Roller Skating Meet under the aegis of the ICSE/ISC Council Sports and Games 2018. The opening ceremony was hosted on 21st October and the skating event was held from 22nd to 23rd October. The Chief Guest of the occasion Commander (Retd.) Abhishek Kankan, recipient of the prestigious Nausena Medal, graced the event with his inspiring presence. Commander Kankan is an avid sports enthusiast, paratrooper, scuba diver, a TEDx & motivational speaker and a corporate trainer. (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459122/PRNE_EuroKids_Logo.jpg )The first CISCE National Speed Roller Skating Meet is an effort to provide a platform to the students to showcase their skills and imbibe values like integrity, sportsmanship, endurance and harmony. The day of the event wore a festive look with flags and banners adding colours to the venue. The occasion began with a graceful rendition of Bharatnatyam, seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings for a successful event. Over 100 students from 7 different regions across India participated in the championship.EuroSchool Airoli Director Principal Ms. Sudeshna Chatterjee said, "EuroSchool is known for its belief in 'Balanced Schooling' that combines academic, co-curricular and sports training for the holistic development of a healthy mind and body. Sports are known to aid the learning process, instil confidence, increase alertness and agility among children. With the best-in-class sports infrastructure and training, we ensure that our students develop expertise in the areas of their interests and hone their talent to match international standards."As a part of the measures taken to promote sports, the Airoli campus of EuroSchool has provisioned for an extensive playground and a professional set up of a skating rink.The closing ceremony was concluded along with the prize distribution ceremony.Maharashtra Zone was adjudged the overall winner while the combined team from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand was declared the runner-up. It is notable that Maharashtra will have the highest number of players participating in the 24 contingent team qualified after this National Meet for the prestigious SGFI (School Games Federation of India) Games to be held at Belgaum in December 2018.About EuroSchool EuroSchool is a venture of EuroKids International and has 10 K-12 schools spanning across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat.EuroSchool sets itself apart with its unique philosophy of Discover Yourself, which highlights the concept of Balanced Schooling that provides a blend of academics and co-curricular development to enable children to explore and identify their interests and strengths. EuroSchool is the 1st network of schools in India to be honoured with the 'Safe School Certification' by Bureau Veritas, a global leader in conformity assessment and certification services.EuroSchool curriculums at all schools are in accordance with the CBSE and ICSE Boards. Also, select schools also offer the CAIE, Cambridge Assessment International Education (IGCSE)For more information, please visit the website http://www.euroschoolindia.com/Source: EuroKids International Pvt Ltd PWRPWR