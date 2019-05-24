EuroSchool Records Sharp Rise in CBSE and ICSE Results

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, May 24, 2019/PRNewswire/ --EuroSchool, a leading network of K-12 schools which offers IGCSE, ICSE & CBSE curriculum recorded a sharp increase in their 2018 - 2019 results. In a proud moment for EuroSchool, grade 10 students appearing for ICSE exams across all 3 campuses including Airoli, Thane and Wakad recorded 98%, 98% and 97% as their top ranking percentages respectively. Moreover, the total number of students scoring 90% - 95% went up from 36 to 61 as of 2018-19.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798038/EuroSchool_Logo.jpg )Almost all the CBSE school campuses including North Campus, Chimney Hills, Whitefield, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad saw a steady rise in the average percentage as compared to 2017-2018. All the campuses crossed the mark of 90% as their top ranking percentage as of 2018-2019. In fact, the Hyderabad campus saw an overall increase of 56% as compared to 2017-2018.EuroKids International Co-founder and Group CEO Prajodh Rajan said, "It gives us immense pride and pleasure to share that both CBSE and ICSE curriculums have seen a 100% pass percentage across all the schools this year. We are overwhelmed with the outstanding performance of our students, which is a testimony to the quality teaching, support and guidance provided by the best-in-class teachers at EuroSchool. At EuroSchool we believe in bringing out the best in each child. Our curriculum is oriented towards creating competent global citizens. We put the focus on current international best practices with special emphasis on the way knowledge is imparted. We also ensure that due importance is given to Balanced Schooling which gives equal importance to academic and non-academic curriculum thereby providing a holistic development of the child in a conducive learning environment."EuroSchool provides ICSE and CBSE board education through its 11 co-educational campuses across Mumbai suburban (Thane and Navi Mumbai's Airoli), Bengaluru (Whitefield, North Campus and Chimney Hills), Pune (Undri and Wakad and West Wakad), Hyderabad (GachiBowli), Ahmedabad and Surat.The Academic module for EuroSchool puts focus on using technology as a key enabler for learning. Their classroom teaching is augmented with Computer labs, science labs and the Smart Class system that uses 3D animation and multimedia to augment teaching outcomes.At EuroSchool, LRPA forms the crux of the pedagogy; where students Learn - Reinforce - Practice - Apply knowledge, concepts and skills. This model enables the student to become independent learners, aided by technology and facilitated by the teacher. The academic achievement of every student is tracked, monitored and focused on in a bid to improve learning.About EuroSchool International: In 2009, the Company ventured into K-12 education with EuroSchool, a network of 11 K-12 institutions today. The philosophy of 'Discover Yourself' further strengthens the belief that encouraging children to discover their true potential and skills is critical to thriving in the 21st-century. The school blends its 'Balanced Schooling' pedagogy with the Learn - Reinforce - Practice - Apply methodology. This paves the way for students to excel in academics, while co-curricular activities shape their creative, sporting and musical aspirations. EuroSchool operates on a DIRECT Academic Delivery Model with schools in urban locations across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad & Surat. www.euroschoolindia.com Source: EuroKids International Pvt Ltd PWRPWR