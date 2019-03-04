EU's Barnier to meet UK Brexit negotiators on Tuesday

Brussels, Mar 4 (AFP) The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will meet Britain's Brexit negotiating team on Tuesday, an EU spokesman said, as both sides seek a breakthrough in the stalemated talks.Barnier "will meet tomorrow afternoon" with the UK attorney general Geoffrey Cox and Britain's Brexit minister Stephen Barclay, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a regular news briefing on Monday.The meeting, to take place in Brussels, comes after Barnier said on Saturday that the European Union was ready to give Britain further guarantees to help push a troubled divorce deal through the British parliament. (AFP) MRJMRJ