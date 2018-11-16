Eva Longoria Baston to make directorial debut with comedy '24-7'

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (PTI) Hollywood star Eva Longoria Baston is set to make her feature directorial debut with "24-7", a workplace comedy for Universal Pictures in which she also will star alongside Kerry Washington.Paul Feig is producing the project with partner Jessie Henderson through their FeigCo Entertainment banner. Longoria Baston is producing through UnbeliEVAble Entertainment as is Washington via her Simpson Street company.Sarah Rothschild has written the script, reported Variety. The film tells the story of a group of women accountants who band together against a group of male co-workers to solve a fraud case that will save their jobs. The film is said to be in the tone of "9 to 5", the classic 1980 female-centric workplace comedy starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton.Longoria Baston has previously directed multiple episodes of TV shows like "Black-ish", "Jane the Virgin", "The Mick", "LA to Vegas" and "Telenovela". PTI SHDSHD