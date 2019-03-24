Eva Mendes wants to work with Ryan Gosling again

Los Angeles, Mar 24 (PTI) Eva Mendes' last big screen outing was 2014 film "Lost River" and the actor says she wants to make a comeback with partner Ryan Gosling. Mendes and Gosling have previously starred together in 2012's "The Place Beyond the Pines". They started dating during the making of the film.In an interview with Extra, Mendes was asked who would she want to work with on her next project. "Ryan Gosling," she replied with a smile, noting that she would "absolutely" collaborate with the Oscar-nominated actor again. "I'm excited to go back to work. It's just not, like, I'm dying to do a movie again, so it has to be something really special," the 45-year-old actor said.Gosling and Mendes are parents to two daughters, Esmerelda and Amada. PTI SHDSHD