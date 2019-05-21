Evaluating Jet Airways opportunity, says Hinduja Group

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Diversified Hinduja Group is evaluating opportunity to invest in Jet Airways, which has been grounded for more than a month now. Lenders to the full service carrier, which temporarily shuttered operations on April 17 as it ran out of cash, is looking for possible suitors. While the SBI-led lenders' consortium is still working on ways to revive the once-storied Jet Airways, the civil aviation ministry has already awarded the carrier's slots at various airports to other airlines on a temporary basis. "Hinduja Group is evaluating the Jet Airways opportunity," the group said in a statement on Tuesday. The group has interests in automotive, information technology, infrastructure project, power, real estate, healthcare and other areas. It employs more than 1,50,000 people, as per its website. PTI IAS RAM RAM SHWSHW