Evan Peters says he will not appear in season 9 of 'American Horror Story'

Los Angeles, Apr 3 (PTI) Actor Evan Peters has ruled out his return for the next season of anthology show "American Horror Story".The 32-year-old actor has been with the FX show since its inception, making appearances in all of the eight previous seasons.During the WonderCon event, the actor was asked whether he will be involved with the show's yet-untitled ninth season."No, I'm gonna sit a season out," Peters replied.The actor is currently gearing up for "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" where he reprises his role of mutant Quicksilver. PTI RB RBRB