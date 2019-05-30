Evans Peters not ruling out 'American Horror Story' return

London, May 30 (PTI) Evan Peters may not be a part of "American Horror Story: 1984", but the actor has hinted that he might not be done with Ryan Murphy's TV franchise.The actor has played as many as 18 characters, including Andy Warhol, Jesus and Charles Manson, through his eight-year run in the FX series.He joins "AHS" mainstays like Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett and Jessica Lange to step away from the series.Asked if he would return for a future season, Peters told DigitalSpy, "Yeah, absolutely, never say never."I just... Yeah, we'll see what happens," he added.The actor will next be seen reprising his role as mutant Peter Maximoff / Quicksilver in MCU's X-Men film "Dark Phoenix". PTI RDSRDS