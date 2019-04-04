Event held to commemorate 75 years of Battle of Kohima

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Japanese envoy Kenji Hiramatsu Thursday paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Battle of Kohima, commemorating 75 years of the decisive battle, the country's embassy here said.A special event was held which was attended by Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Sir Dominic Asquith, and other dignitaries. "Ahead of the event, Ambassador Hiramatsu visited and laid flowers at the Kohima War Cemetery. After the event, he held a fruitful meeting with the chief minister of Nagaland, and explored ways to further strengthen Japan-Nagaland relations," the Japanese Embassy said in a statement. Hiramatsu offered heartfelt prayers to the fallen souls, while appreciating the opportunity presented by the event for reconciliation, it said. "Looking towards the future, Ambassador Hiramatsu reiterated his commitment to pursue stronger relations with India's Northeast, including the state of Nagaland, through such means as people-to-people exchanges," the statement said. The Japanese envoy also visited the Kohima Cathedral, where an epitaph donated by the ex-soldiers and bereaved families of the Battle of Kohima is situated. He also presented awards to those who have dedicated themselves to the excavation of war remains, it said. PTI KND SNESNE