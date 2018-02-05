Eveready Industries Q3 net profit down 40 pc to Rs 21 cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Eveready Industries India today reported 40.49 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 20.94 crore for the quarter ended December 31, mainly on account of higher expenses.

The battery maker had posted a net profit of Rs 35.19 crore during the year-ago period, Eveready Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 373.80 crore. It was Rs 346.90 crore in the December quarter of 2016-17.

The company said revenue for the period is not comparable on account of implementation of GST from July 1, 2017.

Expenses during the quarter were Rs 347.06 crore as against Rs 318.34 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

The stock was trading 5.60 per cent down at Rs 375 apiece on BSE. PTI PRJ ANU