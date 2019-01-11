Eveready Industries' shares zoom 13% amid sale buzz

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Shares of Eveready Industries surged 13 per cent Friday amid reports of sale plans. The stock zoomed 13.06 per cent to settle at Rs 205.20 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 17.90 per cent to Rs 214. On the NSE, shares of the company soared 12.82 per cent to close at Rs 205. In terms of the equity volume, three lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 54 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. Meanwhile, the BSE sought clarification from the company on Friday regarding news that B M Khaitan-led Williamson Magor has rolled out sale plan for flagship Eveready Industries. The Williamson Magor Group has mandated Kotak Mahindra Bank to find a strategic partner for Eveready Industries India Ltd (EIIL), a dry cell batteries and flashlights major, and is seeking a company valuation of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore, industry sources said Friday. PTI SUM RVK SHWSHW