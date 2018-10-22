Everest Organics gets closure notice for Telangana plant over pollution violations

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Telangana State Pollution Control Board has directed bulk drugs maker Everest Organics to close its plant at Sadasivapet in the state for non-compliance to pollution norms, the drug company said Monday.The company has received "closure orders of factory situated at Sadasivapet, Telangana from Telangana State Pollution Control Board" on October 20, 2018 with regards to non-compliances of pollution norms, Everest Organics informed BSE after market close. The management has taken up the matter with the pollution control authority and is trying to resolve the issue at the earliest, the company said in the regulatory filing. Shares of Everest Organics Monday closed at Rs 81 apiece on BSE, up 7.28 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT SHW MRMR