Everstone Group partners Suresh Vaswani to boost IT investment

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Private equity firm Everstone Group Monday said it has partnered Suresh Vaswani, former president of Dell Services and co-CEO of Wipro, to co-invest in the information technology sector. Suresh will work closely with Everstone Group to provide strategic and operational expertise in current and prospective investee companies worldwide, the firm said in a release. After the partnership, Vaswani will be a senior director at the Everstone Group and will also join the board of two group companies -- Servion Global Solutions and Innoveo AG, it added. "This partnership will strengthen our capability set on the sector as a whole, and specifically on our cross-border investment strategy, where we synergize with our infrastructure in India and South East Asia," said Everstone Group CEO Sameer Sain said. Vaswani said, "Everstone Group has a global mindset with a strong understanding and expertise in the information technology sector. I am delighted to partner with them and look forward to working closely with the Everstone team globally." PTI SRS HRS