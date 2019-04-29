Every dictator first talks of nationalism to captivate people: Gehlot

(Eds: Adding Gehlot's quotes from Churu rally) Jodhpur/Churu, Apr 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on course to becoming a "dictator" who talks of nationalism to captivate the people.After casting his vote with his family in the morning, the Congress leader told reporters that Modi had been "dividing the nation and the society in the name of nationalism", which posed a "threat" to democracy.Later in day, the chief minister spoke at a rally in Sardarshahar town under Churu Lok Sabha constituency which was also addressed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi."History says every dictator first talks of nationalism and captivate the people. Modi has been doing the same thing, but the people, especially the young generation, need to understand this," Gehlot told reporters in Jodhpur in the morning.Modi is "on course to becoming a dictator, which is a huge threat to the democracy of the country", he said."He (Modi) has a perverted version of patriotism and has got down to exploit this term to win the election only by emotionally misleading the people, especially the youth," the chief minister said.Gehlot accused Modi of turning the electoral debate from the issues of development to nationalism and patriotism. "Aren't others patriots?" he asked.After casting his vote, the chief minister left for Saipau village in Dholpur district to join Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a public meeting.At the election meeting in Sardarshahar town he claimed the prime minister wants to win the elections by engaging people in "issueless politics"."There should issues in elections. Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly asking the prime minister to talk on issues," Gehlot said."The prime minister never talks about his vision, policies, programmes for farmers, labourers, women, youths of the country. They (BJP leadership) want to win the election by engaging people in issues like Ram temple and patriotism. They want to win election in the name of the defence forces," the chief minister said.He alleged that an atmosphere of fear, hatred and violence has been created in the country, which is very dangerous for democracy. Claiming that the Congress always keeps its promises, the Rajasthan chief minister said, "Rahul Gandhi had promised farm loan waiver before the assembly elections and our government waived loans given by the cooperative bank and the Bhumi Vikas Bank as soon as the Congress came to power.""We promised to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh taken from nationalized banks. We will do it after the Lok Sabha elections," he added. PTI AG SDA NSDNSD