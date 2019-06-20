Every effort will be made to create sensitive system for tribals in 'New India': President

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday said that in 'New India', every effort will be made to create an inclusive and sensitive system for tribal communities.In his customary address to both the houses of Parliament, the president also said people can learn a lot from tribals who live in harmony with the environment and nature and maintain a beautiful balance between development and tradition."In New India, every effort will be made to create an inclusive and sensitive system in the interest of tribal communities. Many schemes have been implemented for all-round development of tribal areas," he said. "Work is in progress to provide Learning to Earning facilities to the youth residing in the forest areas. In tribal-dominated areas, Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) are being set up for children. The thrust is on value addition and marketing of forest produce through Van Dhan Kendras," Kovind said. He also said that special emphasis is being accorded to improving connectivity in the Northeast, hilly and tribal areas. EMRSs are aimed at providing quality middle and high-level education to tribal students in remote areas. At present, there are 284 EMRSs in the country, of which 219 are operational. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has proposed to construct 462 new EMRSs by 2022.Under the Van Dhan Scheme, the government has been setting up Van Dhan Kendras in predominantly forested tribal districts for providing skill upgradation and capacity building training to tribals. PTI GVS RCJ