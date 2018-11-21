Every Indian home has a story of overcoming challenges: Rathore

By Asim Kamal Panaji, Nov 21 (PTI) There is a story about struggle and overcoming challenges in every Indian household and these stories need to be told in the most wonderful manner, Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said Wednesday.Rathore, who was here for the opening of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2018, on Wednesday inaugurated a multi-media digital exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi at the movie extravaganza."This exhibition has been taken around the country earlier, but now we have brought it here in Goa, taking the opportunity of 49th IFFI," he told reporters.Talking about IFFI, he said effort has been made to bring the best of the people from around the world to hold masterclasses, to showcase their films, and also provide Indian filmmakers a platform to interact with international artists. "I believe that India is so diverse. In every region, in every house, in every person, there is a story of struggle, there is a story of sacrifice, there is a story of how despite challenges, we have been able to move ahead and do well not only for our family but also for our country."Even historically, I think India has an amazing number of stories. These stories now need to find somebody...to tell these stories in the most wonderful manner, not just within our country but internationally. I think that is likely to happen soon," he said.Asked about IFFI completing 50 years next year and the preparations for it, Rathore said the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the state government, and the entertainment society of Goa, will work together to plan a roadmap for the 50th IFFI.The exhibition, titled Mahatma on Celluloid, provides a state-of-the-art digital experience to the viewers to relive the life and times of Mahatma.The exhibition has been organized by National Film Archives of India in collaboration with the Bureau of Outreach and Communication, Information and Broadcasting Ministry.Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actor Poonam Dhillon were also present at the inauguration. PTI ASK BKBK