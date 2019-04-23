Every leader should be aware of India's 'power of unity', says Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Asking people to exercise their right to vote in the general elections, actor Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday said every leader must be aware of the country's "power of unity". Every vote counts, Khan said at a panel discussion. "Not voting shouldn't be an option. You can really affect change. I think one of the things that any government or any leader should fear and be really aware of is the power of unity in this country. "We get together, have this union and decide and discuss to vote, suddenly we will become important to these guys and they'll fear you. So use that and look after your country," the 48-year-old said.The "Sacred Games" star said voting in the country is a "unifying" process. "Voting is the most important thing you can do in a country. I think young people notoriously do not vote. That's the reason we are here today... to speak about the importance of that vote," he added at a discussion on Benetton India's campaign #UnitedByVote along with Bhumi Pednekar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In election season, he said, it is important to do a fair amount of reading and research before voting. "Even political parties have realised they need to put out their manifestos. So you have to read and find out things. Don't believe everything you read, there's so much rubbish out there. "You have to realise when someone is pro-government or unnecessarily against the government. There are certain publications and websites which speak the truth, so read from all angles," Khan added. PTI JUR RDS BK MINMIN