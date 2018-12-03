Every leading man wants to be a Rohit Shetty hero: Ranveer

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Ranveer Singh says he is in awe of the way Rohit Shetty presents his heroes and believes every leading man in the industry wants to work with the director. Ranveer has collaborated with Shetty for the first time with "Simmba", in which the actor will be seen playing a cop."Nobody projects heroes quite like Rohit Shetty. That's why every leading man wants to be in a Rohit Shetty film because you know the way he's going to present you, nobody else can. It's been a huge honour and privilege for me to be his leading man," Ranveer told reporters.The "Padmaavat" actor had earlier shot for an ad with Shetty and he said during the shooting process of the commercial he decided he would do "whatever it takes" to be in one of his films."I was waiting to get a chance in his film but you can't just be in Rohit Shetty films. You have to earn the right... By doing some hard work sincerely, at some point you'll get an opportunity like this and I got that. I was hoping, wishing, manifesting that I get to work with him," he said.Ranveer said "Simmba" has every possible layer of emotions and as an actor, he tapped into all for the action-drama."I've been juiced in this film. In the first installment of the franchise itself, there are so many layers - emotions, comedy and so much more. It was really very fulfilling as an actor," he said. "Simmba", aimed as a franchise and a crossover project between Shetty's previous hit "Singham", will also feature Ajay Devgn in a special appearance, reprising his role of the eponymous cop."I grew up watching Ajay sir's films. He is one of my favourite actors, my screen idol, the true blue macho hero. He is a legend and to be sharing screen space with him is nothing less like dream come true," Ranveer said.Also starring Sara Ali Khan, "Simmba" is scheduled to release on December 28. PTI JUR RDSRDS